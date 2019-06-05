Sheep farm walk in Kells Kilkenny

Teagasc Kilkenny will hold a sheep farm walk on the farm of William Hutchinson, Kells on Friday at 11am.

The main topics of the walk include lamb thrive and grassland Management.

The new EID tagging and dispatch dockets as well as sheep health issues will be discussed.

In attendance on the day will be Philip Creighton from Teagasc Athenry, James Murphy of Kilkenny IFA and a representative from the Regional Vet Laboratory in Kilkenny.

Health and Safety

Vehicle and machine tyre maintenance is critical for safety.

Tyres should be inspected on a weekly basis for inflation pressure and damage.

Use a reliable pressure gauge for inflation and know the correct pressure. If a tyre side wall fails during inflation an explosive force is released at an angle of up to 45 degrees. Use a clip-on coupling to connect the airline to the tyre valve and also use a long hose to keep out of the explosion trajectory.