Danú for Goresbridge concert in Kilkenny

A great night of music and song is promised for the Concert featuring top Trad/Folk Band Danu at Ionad Dara in Goresbridge on Friday June 28th.

Hailing from Counties Waterford, Cork, Dublin and Donegal in Ireland, Danú is one of the leading traditional Irish ensembles of today. The band formed in 1995 as part of Ireland’s delegation to Lorient Inter-Celtic Festival in Brittany, France (an annual event that is the biggest gathering of Celtic nations in the world). The debut album simply entitled 'Danú' was released by the band in 1997 to huge critical acclaim and in 1999 Danú signed a multi-album record deal with the US based recording label Shanachie Entertainment with whom they subsequently released five albums and a live DVD internationally between 2000 and 2006. Over the past few years Danú has added three independent releases to their discography.

For over 2 decades Danú's virtuosi players on flute, tin whistle, fiddle, button accordion, bouzouki, and vocals (Irish and English) have delighted audiences worldwide. Winners of numerous awards from the BBC and Irish Music Magazine, Danú has toured throughout Europe and North America with stops at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Symphony Space in New York City. Danú takes its audiences on a musical journey to their native Ireland, offering a moving and memorable concert experience.

Danú welcomed star vocalist Nell Ní Chróinín into the fold in 2016 marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the band's legacy. Nell's multiple awards include TG4 Traditional Singer of the Year 2012 and she was also the winner of the prestigious Oireachtas 'Corn Uí Riada' award in 2014.

Danú's live performances are often broadcasted on RTE, TG4, BBC, NPR and CBC.

Playing support to Danu on the night are two well-known Kilkenny artistes, guitarist and singer John Tully and singer Jim White.

John Tully, a Bagenalstown native and Jim White who hails from Jenkinstown, are both well-known to Kilkenny audiences and have many musical connections throughout the city and county.

Tickets for the Concert at €22.00 can be had by contacting Gerry Kavanagh on (086) 0443152, Mary Meaney on (087) 2103011 or Martha Kelly on ( 086 ) 3479581. Tickets can also be purchased through PayPal on ionaddara@gmail.com