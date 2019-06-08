My Kilkenny Life: Zoha Khan

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend out in Kilkenny?

My idea of the ideal day around Kilkenny city would be going for a pizza in Sullivan’s with my friends on a warm summer day. Sitting in their outdoor space and soaking in the summer rays while munching on some good food is absolute bliss. I would happily sit there for hours. Also, if we are feeling particularly peekish we would go to Scrumdiddly’s and sample one of their delicious ice creams.

Who has made the greatest contributions to Kilkenny in your lifetime – and why?

The Father McGrath Centre, where my mother volunteers, have definitely impacted our local community. They provide invaluable services such as free English classes for immigrants and homework clubs for children. Furthermore, they help immigrants settle into Kilkenny to the best of their ability.



What is your first Kilkenny memory?

I remember driving through the bustling streets of Kilkenny with my family. The sun was bright and the city was simply alive with chatter and laughter. I recall watching in on the scene from my car window and simply wanting to be a part of it all.



What do you think gives Kilkenny its unique identity?

I think Kilkenny is special because of its local businesses. These businesses allow Kilkenny to maintain its authenticity as well as keep its original charm. As my cousin from Asia commented when she visited the Marble City: “It looks like a movie set”. Our local industries are what attract tourists from both abroad and Ireland and are, without a doubt, the heart of Kilkenny.

Zoha is a third year University of Limerick student who begins her summer work placement this week with the Kilkenny People.



Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

No, I do not have a local favourite author. My most-liked writer is the British author Sohpie McKenzie. Her work can be best described as young adult thrillers but she is not afriad to delve into futuristic dystopian themes as well. I have read most of her books and I can safely say that I have never been disappointed.



What’s the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Homelessness. In my opinion, this is the biggest problem we face as both a county and a nation. Just because there aren’t dozens of people sleeping rough around High Street does not mean that the issue has been resolved. I think as a city we should back organisations such as The Good Shepherd whom work to help the less fortunate among us.



If you had the power to change one thing in, or around Kilkenny what would it be?

I would make Kilkenny more tolerant and open to other cultures. As an ethnic minority, racism is something myself and my family encounter on a regular basis. It is usually subtle, such as the odd glare, but it is still noticeable. I believe if Kilkenny is to truly progress, efforts need to be made to discourage and eventually eliminate this issue.