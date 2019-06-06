Families of Kilkenny murder victims demand changes to sentencing and the ending of day release for convicted killers

A number of Kilkenny families whose loved ones have been murdered took to the streets of Dublin to protest against lenient sentencing and day releases for convicted killers.

Approximately eighty people representing over 15 families walked from Dáil Eireann to Leinster House demanding that a number of issues including to protest sentencing structures, day releases and parole schemes and the lack of support for families of victims be addressed immediately.

The protest was organised by Sentencing And Victim Equality (SAVE), a group of families who are fighting against parole and day release for convicted killers.

The group’s chairperson and one of its founders, John Whelan, explained that the group "shouldn’t be out protesting, but feel we have to be." John's parents Christy and Nancy also attended the protest.

"Because of the recent spate of day releases of some of the most dangerous murderers this country has known, we in SAVE decided to make our voices heard, to protest outside the Dail to highlight our anger regarding this and other issues that only serve to re-traumatise and re-victimize the families of the victims of homicide.

"We are saying enough is enough. We want equality, we want the same resources and supports put in place as are available to perpetrators. We want minimum tarriffs including whole life sentencing, the ending of concurrent sentencing and no parole until the full sentence is served. We are also calling for the ending of day releases of murderers and a state-funded agency to be established to provide support for families of all victims of violent crime. This is the beginning of an organised campaign by families who are now ready and able to fight for what is long overdue, Justice and Equality," said Mr Whelan.

Sharon Whelan and her daughters Zarah (7) and Nadia (2) were murdered in their home on Christmas morning 2008.

Their murderer Brian Hennessy was refused parole earlier this year and will not be able to apply for another three years.

"The family are happy that we have a three year respite before we have to address this again, it highlights for us the issue that if there was appropriate sentencing laws in Ireland then parole would not be an issue but for now I'm pleased that my parents don't have to worry about this for a while," he added.

Brian Hennessy from Windgap in Co Kilkenny was convicted of the murders and handed down down three life sentences - one for murdering Sharon Whelan and one for each of the children, to run concurrently after the first life sentence was served.

In 2010 Hennessy succeeded in his uncontested application to the Court of Criminal Appeal to have all three life sentences run concurrently.

Ronan Quinn also attended the protest. His mother Christine Quinn was murdered in her home at Greenfields in Kilkenny City in 2002. Her killer, Mark Costigan will have a parole hearing over the coming weeks.

"As long as he is locked up our family has some peace of mind. I think if he is released he will reoffend, he is an increadibly violent person who has shown no remorse."