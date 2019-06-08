Kilkenny auctioneer welcomes new President of Society of Charters Surveyors Ireland

With the turn of the century there has undoubtedly been a rise in the number of women in high-ranking positions. Irish women are no exception to this development as can be evidenced by the appointment of Johanna Gill as the President of Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (PSCI).

Gill is a Registered Valuer and a Director in the Valuation & Advisory department, Cushman & Wakefield where she heads up the Fund Valuation team.

She was congratulated by fellow professional; Kilkenny's very own Ella Dunphy President of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers (IPAV).

Dunphy commented: “It is gratifying to see so many women now entering the profession. Johanna and I discussed a shared vision in terms of trying to influence the development of a sustainable property market in Ireland, where people can rent, buy and sell property according to their needs.

“I wish Johanna every success in her new role and look forward to working with her and her colleagues during her term in office.”