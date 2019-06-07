Kilkenny's finest were flaunted at the Bloom

Kilkenny's Tourism was showcased at Bloom, Ireland's largest gardening festival from the 30th of May to the 3rd of June. Held in Pheonix Park, Dublin all of Kilkenny's fine produce was displayed ranging from local producers, festivals, farmers markets and trails, bars and restaurants. Our gorgeous medieval heritage, cultural attractions and numerous outdoor activities were also promoted. A staggering 4500 people enjoyed the 4 day event, viewing Kilkenny's finest.