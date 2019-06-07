Viva Las Vegas - Kilkenny's Cyril Kenny is hailed a hero in US city

Kilkenny man Cyril Kenny has been hailed a hero in his adopted Las Vegas.

Cyril, also known back home in Kilkenny as Des, works as a Bartender and the 'Pub Ambassador' in the Irish Pub RiRa on the Las Vegas Strip in Mandalay Bay. He has spent over twenty years in the pub trade in the States and was just announced a Hospitalyt Hero for the hospitality capital of the world!

During the U.S. Travel Association’s annual National Travel and Tourism Week, a 'Hospitality Hero' was chosen for Las Vegas and Cyril won through out of hundreds of candidates.

A very proud Kilkenny man and a true Ambassador for Ireland, he has promoted Kilkenny to many Americans every day he works, and also while meeting so many Irish people coming over on their holidays who make the pub he works in their 'base pub' for their trip due to him.

Cyril's sisters and brothers and all their families live in Kilkenny- among them Margaret Casey, Helen Tyrell, Mike Kenny and Billy Kenny.

He was surprised ‘on the job’ by the City of Las Vegas Convention and Visitors authority and the legendary Ex Mayor Oscar Goodman who visited him to do the honours naming him a “Hospitality Hero” and presenting him with a certificate of recognition, custom award and commemorative lapel pin.

Oscar was quite captivated by Cyril and wonders if he’ll stand for Mayor of Las Vegas next time around...