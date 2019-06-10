Remediation Scheme for historic landfill in Gowran, Kilkenny announced

The contract for the Gowran Historic Landfill Remediation Scheme was awarded recently to Priority Construction Limited.

Early this year funding was secured by Kilkenny County Council from the Department of Communication, Climate Action & Environment to advance to the remediation stage of the historic landfill site in Rockfield, Gowran. The remediation works tender was advertised in March and following a tender assessment the successful tenderer was subsequently engaged by the Council.

The site extends to circa. 0.4 hectares and the remediation works will be undertaken in accordance with the design referenced in the EPA Certificate of Authorisation (EPA Ref. No. H0235-01). The main elements of the works include the excavation of existing cap material, the placement of a gas collection system and the installation of an LLDPE liner along with a sub-surface drainage system and surface water filter drains. On completion of this element of the works subsoil and topsoil will be imported to the site and placed as a final capping layer. The value of the project is in excessive of €340,000 and works are due to commence in mid-June with an anticipated completion date in September 2019.

In conjunction with the above the Council’s Parks Section is assessing the after-use potential of the site as a recreational community amenity area which incorporates pollinator friendly planting.