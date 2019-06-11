Spend midsummer in A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Kilkenny amphitheatre!

The much-anticipated 2019 season at Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre kicks off this Midsummer’s night, Friday 21st June, with a fitting open-air performance of Shakespeare’s classic ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ by Chapterhouse Theatre Company.

Allow yourself to be whisked away on a thrilling journey to the most magical of forests and meet star-crossed lovers, playful fairies and hilarious travelling players.

Beautifully-designed Elizabethan costumes, a wonderful musical score and enchanting woodland creatures will come together to make this an unmissable evening of outdoor summer theatre for all the family.

Starting at 8pm, tickets are priced at €14 per child and €19 per adult with family passes also available, see www.ballykeeffeamphitheatre. com