A more secure and reliable water supply for Kilkenny city as replacement works continue

Homes and business across Kilkenny city will benefit from a more secure and reliable water supply as Irish Water, working in partnership with Kilkenny County Council begin replacing ageing cast iron and lead back yard water services in new locations in the city. The works are being carried out by Coffey Northumbrian Ltd on behalf of Irish Water and the next phase of this project will commence construction on 11 June 2019. This phase will involve the installation of 1.2 kilometres of new water mains and the replacement of over 155 back yard service.

The communities to benefit from this phase of the project will be Fatima Place, Saint Theresa’s Terrace, Dominic Street, Kennyswell Road and Emmet Street. Direct contact is being made with each customer to explain the need and benefits of this project and to discuss the improvement works relating to their specific property.

Back yard service replacement works have been underway in Fr. Delahunty Terrace, Old Callan Road and Walkin Street and are due to be completed this summer. Further phases of the project will follow later in 2019 and customers will be notified well in advance of these works taking place.

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme. This is a programme aimed at providing the community with a more reliable water supply through the removal of old damaged pipes and improving water quality and reducing leakage.

Speaking about the works, Irish Water Network Programmes Regional Lead, Mark O’Duffy said;

“As part of our national Leakage Reduction Programme, backyard services replacement works have been underway in Kilkenny City for a number of months now. The next phase of this project is due to start this week and involves the replacement of over 1.2km of backyard mains and 150 backyard services in Fatima Place, Saint Theresa’s Terrace, Dominic Street, Kennyswell Road and Emmet Street.

Backyard mains typically run across the back gardens of properties and home owners in these areas may have experienced problems with their water supply in the past due to difficult-to-fix leaks under garden walls and under house extensions. Replacing these backyard services as part of this project will have the dual effect of improving the water supply for directly affected home owners as well as reducing leakage and increasing the availability of clean drinking water for other homes and businesses in Kilkenny City.”