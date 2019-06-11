Excitement mounts for Kilkenny Summer Fair this Saturday

The annual Kilkenny Summer Fair will be held this Saturday, June 15, in the enchanting walled garden beside the Deanery residence affiliated to St Canice’s Cathedral and Round Tower.

The event is a fundraiser for the Kilkenny Union of Parishes, and it gives the people of Kilkenny the opportunity to enjoy this lovely garden just off Dean Street in the city. Gardening expert Shirley Lanigan visited the garden recently and you’ll find more information in this week’s Kilkenny People gardening column (see page 94).

Younger members of the family will be entertained with face painting, the popular colouring competition, bouncy slides, target soccer practice and many more attractions. They can spend their pocket money at the toy stall.

Bargain hunters will love browsing the numerous stalls, and for those hunting out some furniture, there will be restored antiques for sale. For those with green fingers, there is the plant stall, while other stalls include bric-a-brac, ladies’ accessories, adult and children’s clothing.

The Round Tower Country Fayre will be selling lots of beautiful home made cakes, preserves and scrumptious goodies that you can take home for supper. You might even win a lamb for your freezer if you’re good at guessing its weight.

Refreshments will be served all day, including a BBQ with yummy burgers and hotdogs from Dick Dooley Butchers, and ice cream from Cramers Grove Ice-Cream. Kilkenny’s Soulful Spirit Choir will also perform on the day.

The Kilkenny Summer Fair is set to be an affordable, enjoyable and entertaining day out for all the family. Admission is €2 for adults and €1 for children (must be accompanied by an adult) and it is open from 11am to 4pm.