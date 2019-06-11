Planning application for 85 houses in Callan Kilkenny

Bolton Homes Limited has applied to Kilkenny County Concil for 85 two storey dwellings which includes a 235 sq metre single storey crèche and associated car park in Callan

It also envisages the completion of existing road network and underground services as previously commenced under planning reference 06/405 (now expired).

The application also foresees provision of entrance from neighbouring Roselawn estate at location previously designated under planning reference 06/405 (now expired) and all associated site development works at Bolton, Callan, County Kilkenny