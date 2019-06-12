'Keep surprises for your holiday and not when you return,' Kilkenny Gardaí burglary appeal

As a member of the European Crime Prevention Network (EUCPN) An Garda Síochána in conjunction with fellow (EUCPN) law enforcement agencies in Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, The Netherlands, Poland and Romania join forces to prevent domestic burglary in the EU.



Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes of the Kilkenny/Carlow Garda Division said: "An Garda Síochána are happy to support this European burglary prevention initiative.The main goal of the campaign is to step up the fight against burglaries by warning and informing EU citizens on how they can prevent burglaries themselves.

"Whilst burglary rates have been fallen, particularly in winter months, we cannot be complacent.

"I would advise home owners to secure their properties during the summer months, where one in four burglars enter the property through an open door or window.

"Thefts of tools, equipment and bicycles increase by a third during the summer. An unlocked shed or unsecured bike are easy targets for the burglar."

Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Peter McConnon, added: "Remember to make your home look occupied, particularly if you intend to be away for an extended period.

"Once your home is locked and alarmed, ask a neighbour to regularly check your property, use timer switches or apps to turn on lights, cancel deliveries, redirect post, tidy the garden and watch what you post on social media.

"Keep the surprises for your holiday and not when you return."

The Gardaí in Kilkenny and Carlow will be carrying out initiatives on June 19 including:

Crime Prevention and awareness checkpoints

Holiday Security Leaflet Drops

Satellite Crime Prevention Stands in shopping areas.

Keep the surprises for your holiday #StopDomesticBurglaries

1st EU Focus Day on Domestic Burglaries

12 EUCPN members coordinating burglary prevention initiative

1 in 4 residential burglaries in the summer involved entry through an unsecured door or window

Half of all burglaries occur between midnight and 8am

Around €6.4 million worth of goods and cash was stolen last summer in residential burglaries.

There was a 32% increase in property being stolen from sheds, domestic garages, driveways and gardens in the summer than the winter