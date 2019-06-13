Kilkenny charity offers support and service for people affected by cancer

One in two people will develop cancer at some point in their lives.

It can be a terrifying and isolating place to be as the disease can vary from easily treatable to terminal depending on the stage and type of abnormal cell growth.

Cois Nore on Walkin Street provides the people of Kilkenny city and county with great support and offers services free of charge. At present there are 300 people actively availing of the services at Cois Nore and to date 0ver 900 people have walked through their doors.

Kilkenny hurling manager, Brian Cody is a patron of the centre which ‘provides very valuable emotional and practical help to all affected by cancer, in our local community’.

Cois Nore does not receive state funding to cover their capital or running costs and is largely reliant on the generosity of the local community.

Sharon O’Gorman of the Cois Nore Centre said that the volunteers are “the bedrock of the centre”.

“Our volunteers are trained by the Irish Cancer Society and provide an excellent listening service and great care for the people who avail of our services,” she said.

Cois Nore also supports the families and loved ones of those who receive a cancer diagnosis. As well as providing drop-in support information they also offer six sessions in massage, reflexology or counselling.

During the summer there is a weekly meditation workshop on Monday from noon to 1pm at the centre and a once-off workshop on July 13 from 10.30 to 2pm. There is also a workshop on Ask Your Pharmacist on June 27 and July 27.

An information evening will take place on June 19 with Caroline’s Breast Care. Caroline’s Breast Care provides a personal and professional mastectomy fitting service and offers a wide range of bread prostheses and swimwear for women after breast surgery. The information evening takes place on June 19 from 7pm. Cois Nore also offers a range of other services a Mens Support Group, a Womens Support Group, yoga, arts and crafts groups, a horticulture group, drop in support, massage, midfulness, children and youth support, a lymphodema clinic with MLD and group supports, hairdressing and head massage, cancer skin care and a bereavement group which starts this month.