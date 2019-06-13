Another stylish boutique for Kilkenny
Marion Acreman (Centre manager at MacDonagh Junction), Anne Robinson (Golden Spiderweb Boutique) and Donna Byrne (Marketing and Customer Service Manager)
Golden Spiderweb have added MacDonagh Junction to its prestigious locations of stylish stores.
Golden Spiderweb is an Irish success story – wholly owned and managed in Ireland. It now has eight
stores and an online store.
Modern workwear pieces and feminine, versatile clothing best describes Golden Spiderweb. The
brand strives to inspire women to look their best selves every day with styles that help them look
and feel confident. Golden Spiderweb offers a unique and personal style, perfect for all of life's
moments, both big and small. Shopping with Golden Spiderweb, MacDonagh Junction is a very
positive experience – gorgeous clothes and trained staff who will give expert and impartial advice.
“We’re excited to bring new, expanded collections that fully embrace and celebrate our customers
to our new store at MacDonagh Junction” owner Ann Robinson tells. “We were looking for a new
store and MacDonagh Junction really appeals to us – it reflects our bright and modern brand”. “Since
we started in 1990, we’ve attracted many loyal and engaged customers in the Kilkenny area and we
are now delighted to open here” Ann adds. Golden Spiderweb specialise in wearable clothes that are
beautiful and fit and flatter women who are aged 50 plus. It’s a look for confident women who love
colour, layering and smart casuals and enjoy the boutique shopping experience.
Centre Manager Marion Acreman said, there has been a good uplift in our retail performance over
the last six years with sustained measured footfall growth, resulting in improvements in stores
performance across most of the brands trading at MacDonagh Junction. This has enabled us to invite
brands that we feel will enhance the tenant mix to open here. This means we can offer our
customers a good range of fashion, food and leisure uses while giving top class experiential services
to include baby feeding suite, height adjustable changing bench, free wifi, wheelchair and buggy
loan service from our award winning Age Friendly Accredited business.
We have targeted uses that enable us to offer lifestyle services such as optician, beauty, art classes,
youth centre, banking and bowling. All of this alongside our unique heritage offering of the free
Kilkenny Famine Experience Tour means we are performing well over the national average. The
benefits of doing business in Kilkenny are immeasurable and we hear that from locals and visitors on
a daily basis. We are acutely aware of the changing retail environment and feel the way forward for us is offering the experience people are asking for to include being open when people have time for
leisurely visits and enhancing the experience to ensure the customer is valued and heard.
Golden Spiderweb is open seven days a week and will offer over 60’s discount club members a 10%
discount every Wednesday between 9am and 1pm. To register, visit the Customer Service Desk.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on