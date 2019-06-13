Another stylish boutique for Kilkenny

Golden Spiderweb have added MacDonagh Junction to its prestigious locations of stylish stores.

Golden Spiderweb is an Irish success story – wholly owned and managed in Ireland. It now has eight

stores and an online store.



Modern workwear pieces and feminine, versatile clothing best describes Golden Spiderweb. The

brand strives to inspire women to look their best selves every day with styles that help them look

and feel confident. Golden Spiderweb offers a unique and personal style, perfect for all of life's

moments, both big and small. Shopping with Golden Spiderweb, MacDonagh Junction is a very

positive experience – gorgeous clothes and trained staff who will give expert and impartial advice.



“We’re excited to bring new, expanded collections that fully embrace and celebrate our customers

to our new store at MacDonagh Junction” owner Ann Robinson tells. “We were looking for a new

store and MacDonagh Junction really appeals to us – it reflects our bright and modern brand”. “Since

we started in 1990, we’ve attracted many loyal and engaged customers in the Kilkenny area and we

are now delighted to open here” Ann adds. Golden Spiderweb specialise in wearable clothes that are

beautiful and fit and flatter women who are aged 50 plus. It’s a look for confident women who love

colour, layering and smart casuals and enjoy the boutique shopping experience.



Centre Manager Marion Acreman said, there has been a good uplift in our retail performance over

the last six years with sustained measured footfall growth, resulting in improvements in stores

performance across most of the brands trading at MacDonagh Junction. This has enabled us to invite

brands that we feel will enhance the tenant mix to open here. This means we can offer our

customers a good range of fashion, food and leisure uses while giving top class experiential services

to include baby feeding suite, height adjustable changing bench, free wifi, wheelchair and buggy

loan service from our award winning Age Friendly Accredited business.



We have targeted uses that enable us to offer lifestyle services such as optician, beauty, art classes,

youth centre, banking and bowling. All of this alongside our unique heritage offering of the free

Kilkenny Famine Experience Tour means we are performing well over the national average. The

benefits of doing business in Kilkenny are immeasurable and we hear that from locals and visitors on

a daily basis. We are acutely aware of the changing retail environment and feel the way forward for us is offering the experience people are asking for to include being open when people have time for

leisurely visits and enhancing the experience to ensure the customer is valued and heard.



Golden Spiderweb is open seven days a week and will offer over 60’s discount club members a 10%

discount every Wednesday between 9am and 1pm. To register, visit the Customer Service Desk.