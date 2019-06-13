Free concert in Kilkenny Presbyterian Church

Faith Builders Chorale are doing a free acappella chorale concert in the Kilkenny Presebyterian Church, New Road. This concert is part of their UK tour and will be held at 7 pm on June 17th.

They are an Amish-Mennoite choir from the United States and Canada whose motto is "discipline the head, heart and hands". Th

They provide choral worship experiences that celebrate and express the Christian faith and that cultivate the common bonds of those who share Christian beliefs and traditions. Part of their mission is to promote their music to a broader culture, hence why they are performing in the Marble City.