Trustees wanted for Bennettsbridge Community Playground

A Community Playground was developed and opened in May 2013 by the Bennettsbridge Community Development Group.

This is a huge asset in our village enjoyed by many. The land that the playground is built on is leased from the Diocese of Ossory for a seven year term from September 2012 to September 2019.

The lease is held by 5 trustees on behalf of the community. The current trustees are Kathleen Sherry, Billy Molloy, Paula Nolan, Michele Culliton and Ann-Marie Mahon.

As the lease is due for renewal this September we are seeking 2 or 3 people to join the Bennettsbridge Community Group and act as trustees for the Bennettsbridge Playground for the next 7 year cycle.

The aim is to rotate on some new people in place of those who will rotate off.

Kilkenny County Council manage and take care of the day to day / weekly operations/ requirements regarding safety and maintenance of equipment and insurance of the playground - this will remain the case with the new lease.

We would be delighted if two or three members of our community would volunteer to be trustees of the Playground for the next seven years. To find out more please contact any of the existing trustees.



Ann Marie Mahon 086 3732328, Paula Nolan 087 2222122, Kathleen Sherry 086 8539673, Michele Culliton 087 2844471