Kilkenny teacher to be escort at Rose of Tralee

A 27-year-old teacher from Kilkenny will be an escort at this year's Rose of Tralee festival in Kerry.

Shane Walsh will join 31 other 21 to 30 year olds at the event at the end of August.

The escorts recently spent three days in Kerry where they undertook a number of gruelling, yet fun, tasks to prepare them for the festival in August.

The Boot Camp weekend in the Kingdom was a team-building exercise designed to help them cope with the demands of a busy week in Tralee.

The lads had to carry out a range of activities including a hike over Carrauntoohill - Ireland’s highest mountain - cliff diving, abseiling, cookery, swimming, kayaking, surfing, ironing and sewing in order to prove they will have the stamina to be a Rose Escort.