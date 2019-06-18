Climate Action Plan recognises critical role played by local authorities, 3 CEA boss says

The central role local authorities and their energy agencies play in reducing harmful emissions and protecting the environment in their respective communities is underpinned in the Climate Action Plan, according to 3 Counties Energy Agency (3CEA) CEO, Paddy Phelan.

“The government recognises the key role played by regional and local authorities and independent, expert agencies such as ourselves in protecting our environment and in coordinating a series of programmes and initiatives on the ground.

"Carlow and Kilkenny had the foresight 17 years ago using EU SAVE funding to set up an energy agency at a local level. We brought Wexford on board two years ago.

“This report underpins the structure which has been operating in this region for decades and gives us even more reasons to ramp up the supports we provide through our expert, independent team of 16 engineering, construction and support staff.”

3 CEA has helped clients achieve over €8,569,000 in cumulative energy savings since 2013. Much of these energy savings were achieved from their work with local authorities on the retrofitting of houses and community buildings, lighting, heating and solar projects and more.

“We’ve become the one-stop-shop and independent expert across the three counties and the Climate Action Plan recognises this work and our role in the future,” Mr Phelan said.