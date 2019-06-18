Fundraiser for Kilkenny Rose Clodagh Cassin at Brogans

Kilkenny Rose Clodagh Cassin is hosting a ‘Happy Friday’ fun table quiz this Friday night (June 21) in Brogan’s Bar.

The night kicks off at 7.30pm and it is €20 per person and promises to be a fantastic night of fun and trivia.

The wonderful team at Ballykeefe distillery are also offering complimentary gin and there will also be food and a raffle.

Specials guests including sports personalities Mick Galway and Bernard Brogan.

The event is supporting Kilkenny Rose and Michael’s Wonder Journey.

Michael Butler (6) has a paediatric neurotransmitter Disorder, which affects everything to do with all the muscle control in his body. The condition affects both conscious muscle control - the movement of his arms, legs, holding up his head - to unconscious muscle control like internal works of the stomach bowel and some other organs.

His parents, Lorraine and Ned describe their son as ‘an amazing little man’ who tries to get on with things as best he can. Outside of frequent hospital visits Michael also attends Enable Ireland locally in Kilkenny where he receives physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech and language therapy.

Proceeds from the raffle will be donated to Michael’s Wonder Journey.