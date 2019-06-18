Council passes motion declaring 'climate and biodiversity emergency' for Kilkenny

Local councillors have passed a Notice of Motion declaring a ‘climate and biodiversity emergency’ in Kilkenny.

The motion was tabled at Monday’s council meeting by Cllrs Malcolm Noonan (Green Party), Tomás Breathnach and Denis Hynes (both Labour Party). Cllr Noonan said similar motions had been adopted elsewhere, and he presented the chairman with a petition signed by members of the public also.

The motion passed with the full support of those present, with the exception of Cllr John Brennan who asked for his reservations to be noted.

“I think the word ‘emergency’ is a bit alarmist,” said Cllr Brennan.

The North Kilkenny councillor said that successive governments had failed in their duty to address climate change, while US President Trump had walked out of talks.

“Russia and China and all the superpowers are polluting the whole world,” he said. “We have a responsibility in terms of what we can do, but if we think we are going to save the planet, we’re not.”

He asked the word emergency be changed to something like ‘challenge’. Responding, Cllr Noonan said they would not be changing the wording. He said ‘emergency’ was being used by various governments around the world, and even recently by Pope Francis.

“I don’t think it is too strong a word,” he said.

The wording of the Notice of Motion passed is as follows:

“Acknowledging the findings of successive reports from the Inter-Governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the World Wildlife Fund 2018 Living Planet Report (LPR) that Kilkenny County Council declare a climate and biodiversity emergency for County Kilkenny.

“We note that the Council has prepared to draft stage a Climate Change Adaptation Strategy and encourage people to participate in the public consultation process so that it reflects to the maximum extent possible the views of people in County Kilkenny. This strategy together with the Biodiversity Strategy (2018-2022) will form the basis on which we agree to work in an inclusive and collaborative manner with stakeholders and community groups and organisations to support local community based plans and initiatives to give effect to the actions required to address the climate and biodiversity challenge.”