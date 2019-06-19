Kilkenny youngster fitted with pacemaker at 3 years old wins all Ireland gold at 11

When he was three-years-old, Cathal O’Brien from Piltown had a pacemaker inserted for a blockage in his heart.

He recently won gold at the all Ireland Community Games in the Under 12 breast stroke.

Together with his brother Niall and their team, they were placed third in the relay all Ireland under 12 relay while his brother Daire won pewter for coming fourth in the Under 10 Freestyle and the youngest of the boys, Oran won silver in the under 8 Freestyle.

A fantastic achievement for four brothers to all swim individual events in the one year and take home medals.

They all swim with Carrick Dippers Swim Club at the Sean Kelly Sports Centre in Carrick-on-Suir.

All four boys are hurling fanatics and are members of Piltown GAA Club.

Cathal said in an interview last week that he wants to be like Henry Shefflin and in the same breath swim in the Olympics.

After having the pacemaker fitted, it made Cathal fight harder and work harder and he is a force to be reckoned with on the field of sports and in the pool," his father Donal said. He set out to win gold and that's what he did. He certainly has pushed through all obstacles to compete at the level he is at today," Donal added.

