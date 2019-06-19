Major housing project in Kilkenny city receives planning
Hebron Ventures Limited has received planning permission for 58 residential dwellings at Pennefatherslot, Hebron Road in Kilkenny city. Approval includes communal refuse storage pavilions, ESB substation, provision of internal roads and footpaths, surface level car parking, public
lighting, landscaping, public open space, boundary treatments, site entrance off Hebron Road including associated pedestrian crossing facilities and upgrades to existing footpath.
