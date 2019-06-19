Exciting choral music summer camp for children in Kilkenny

This year, as part of its musical outreach programme, St Canice’s Cathedral is running a choral music summer camp for kids aged 8 -12.

The camp runs from July 1 - 5 from 10am - 5pm, culminating with the children singing at the morning Choral Eucharist on Sunday, July 7. Participants can expect superb voice and musical training from choral director Harry Meehan (pictured).

Mr Meehan was himself a choirboy in St Patrick’s Cathedral before he studied music in Oxford. While at university he directed the choir of Queen’s College Oxford, and later worked as assistant director of music in Christ Church, New Zealand before joining the music team of St Canice’s.

“This week long camp will introduce children to the delights of singing in an Anglican cathedral choir,” says Dean of St Canice’s David MacDonnell.

“It’s open to children from all backgrounds, both boys and girls. No experience of choral singing is necessary. We very much see this as part of our outreach to the people of Kilkenny.”

On Saturday, at the same time as the Summer Fair, 80 children from choirs around the country descended on St Canice's for a Royal School of Church Music workshop. Their beautiful music, which can be found on the St Canice's Cathedral Choir Facebook Page, will give readers an idea of the standard of vocal music that can be achieved with proper training.

It’s not just about choral singing — the camp will also include many other fun activities. Attendees will learn how the organ, which contains 3,600 pipes, works. They’ll also get a chance to try out uilinn pipes, take part in nature trails and a workshop on painting.

Participants should take their own packed lunch each day. Many famous singers started out as child choristers, among them Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, Usher, and Britney Spears. Even Graham Norton was at one time a chorister in St Canice’s Cathedral, so maybe that’s where he got his training for his wonderful rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody in Father Ted!

Places are limited, and those interested should contact administrator@stcanicescathedral.com for an application form.