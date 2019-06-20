Kilkenny Property Watch: Spacious Thomastown home in turnkey condition

22 Mallfield

Thomastown

Co Kilkenny

R95 YX47

Number 22 Mallfield is a very impressive and spacious three bedroom semi-detached home and comes to the market in turn-key condition throughout.

The property is located in a mature and sought after estate in Thomastown. The current owners purchased

the property in 2005 and have upgraded many of the finishes creating a stylish and welcoming home with plenty of space for family living and entertaining.

Mallfield is a very popular development of family homes built by South Eastern Construction and is superbly located just minutes’ walk from all amenities in Thomastown.

The accommodation at ground floor level comprises of a striking entrance hall, guest wc, living room with feature bay window and open fireplace fitted with a multi fuel stove.

A spacious open plan kitchen/dining room completes the accommodation at ground level. The layout at first floor level comprises a bright and spacious landing, two good sized double bedrooms, a spacious single bedroom and a very impressive family bathroom.

The front garden features a lawn bordered by a neat hedge on one side and a timber fence on the other side with mature planting. A tarmacadam driveway provides off-street parking for one car.

A side gate gives access to the rear of the property. The east-facing and private rear garden is fully fenced on both sides. The original stone wall is located at the end of the garden with a neatly trimmed Whitethorn hedge. A manicured lawn is bordered by some specimen trees and plants. The property overlooks a mature green area to the front and is not overlooked to the rear.

There are excellent amenities in Thomastown including good schools, cafes, restaurants, public houses, shops and supermarkets .

The guide price is €185,000. For more contact John Doherty at Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904 or 086-2324941 .