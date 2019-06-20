Kilkenny firm sells copy of Ulysses for €85,000

Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers in Castlecomer sold a copy of James Joyce’s Ulysses for €85,000 at auction this week. The signed copy on handmade paper and published by Shakespeare and Company, Paris 1922 had a reserve of €70,000.

It formed part of the highly successful sale of Rare Antiquarian & Modern Books held at the Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin. The sale realised in excess of €390,000 on the hammer with 85% sold.