Kilkenny's income figures revealed

Kilkenny's household gross median income was rated at over €44,200.

Only 13.8% of Kilkenny households receive the majority of their income through working age social welfare payments. Although, this is not the lowest of figures it is surely competitive when compared to the country as a whole.

This figure was repeated when looking at the proportion of households in the state who's primary source of income derived from pensions. However, in this case Kilkenny had a slightly higher stance when contrasted to other counties.

Leinster featured 9 of the 10 highest earning income towns, marking a positive stance for the province.

These figures were published as part of the 'Geographical Profiles of Income in Ireland in 2016' under the supervision of the Central Statistics Office.