Kilkenny deaths for Friday, June 21

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Carr (née Cleary), (Curraglass, Conna, Cork and Killaspy, Slieverue, Co. Kilkenny, on June 20th 2019 suddenly but peacefully at her home. Catherine (Kitty, nee Cleary). Loving and much-loved mother of Rachael, Lorraine, John, Jenna, Ronan, Adrian, Stephen and Amy, dear sister of her twin Nellie, Frances, Jimmy and the late Irene. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children, their partners, her much loved grandchildren, extended family, kind neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The death has occurred of Michael Forbes Gallagher, Bolton, Greater Manchester, UK and formerly of Ballykisteen, Limerick Junction, Co. Tipperary / Garryduff, Piltown, Co Kilkenny passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the care of the staff of St Michael’s Nursing Home in Caherconlish, after a long illness.

Dearly missed by his heartbroken wife Margaret, sons Thurston and Ryan and stepson Simon, grandchildren Owen, Christopher, Matthew, Archie and Isaac, sisters, daughters in-law, relatives and friends.

Celebration of Michael's life will take place at Shannon Crematorium on Saturday 22nd of June at 14:30. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Malone(Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny & Phibsborough, Dublin) - June 20th, 2019 (peacefully) at Beneavin House Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her loving sister Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Funeral after 11.30am Mass on Saturday in St. Colmcille's Church, Swords followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery.