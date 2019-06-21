Kilkenny's WWI memorial repaired, cameras installed feeding back to garda station

Kilkenny's World War I memorial is now fully covered by new CCTV cameras which feed directly back to the garda station.

The monument, which had been defaced and damaged in two incidents, has now been fully repaired. Following discussions with the gardaí, a location was agreed for the installation of coverage. Temporary CCTV was put in place following the most recent incident of vandalism.

The new cameras feed back directly to Kilkenny Garda Station, and the coverage includes the area around the Michael Street handball alleys, which have also been the scene of recent incidents of anti-social behaviour.