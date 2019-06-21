Gardaí seize €2,500 cocaine from a house in Callan

Mary Cody

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Gardaí seize €2,500 cocaine from a house in Callan

File pic of cocaine

Gardaí in Callan are investigating a drugs seizure at a property in the town last night.

A residential premises was searched at 9.30pm by members of the divisional drugs unit and the detective unit.

Approximately €2,500 worth of cocaine was seized and has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis.

 Two males were questioned and a file on the matter is being prepared for the DPP. 