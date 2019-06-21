Kilkenny's City Walls Committee is disbanded

Local councillors have made a decision not to re-establish the Kilkenny City Walls Steering Committee, with matters to now be attended to by the seven councillors of Kilkenny City Municipal District.

The decision was made at the June ordinary meeting of the Kilkenny City Municipal District.

Comprising four councillors and a senior engineer, the committee had been re-established in May 2018 following the re-opening of Talbot's Tower.

At last week's meeting, city engineer Simon Walton said that, with respect to the previous Municipal District's members, some had a keener interest in the city walls than others. He said the councillors could establish a new steering committee or attend to matters as part of general business.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness favoured the latter option.

"I propose we attend to it here. There are only seven of us now," he said.

Cllr David Fitzgerald agreed.

"I second the proposal that business be dealt with by the full municipal district rather than by a sub-committee," he said.

The item was agreed.