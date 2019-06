Gardaí in Callan are investigating a burglary where a quantity of gardening equipment was stolen.

The incident took place at Ladymount, Callan overnight on June 18 - 19 when two sheds were broken into.

Gardening equipment including a John Deere lawnmover and strimmers was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Callan gardaí on (056) 56 770 6630.