A kilkenny storyteller at the height of his powers

Jim Maher continues to spellbind us; weaving a rich tapestry of words keeping intact, our oral tradition.

He is a master seanchaí and similarities between him and the late Eamon Kelly are strong.

And of course he uses his stage prop, the bodhrán to great effect, adding to his versatility.

He continues to capture the essence of country life.

The genius of Jim is that he delivers his stories in a simple, direct form in the way the masters from Sliabh Luachra did and still do.

Kilkenny patrons have an opportunity to see and hear this seanchaí in the Watergate Theatre next month on July 10, 11 and 12 at 5pm each day for just €10 per ticket.

Or make an evening of it and enjoy dinner in La Rivista and an evening at the theatre:

2 Course Early Bird in La Rivista and Ticket to show €27.95.

The three Course Early Bird in La Rivista and Ticket to show is just €32.95.

Jim’s act, which combines traditional music with master storytelling, has been entertaining audiences both at home and abroad for many years.

From very early on Jim has had a fascination for all things cultural and Humorous. In all of his shows, both of these features are incorporated in a very unique and entertaining way.

Jim has been involved in the folk and traditional circuit since the 1970s, both as a solo artist and supporting such names as Christy Moore, Don McLean, Moving Hearts, Planxty, The Wolfe Tones, Mary Black and Stockton's Wing.

The beat of the bodhrán, the glint in the eye, the narrative perfection, that quizzical look and the cap, perched on his head.

All of these are facets of his act which bring us back in time with tear-faced hilarity.

Through Jim’s delivery we see ourselves, as a people, unique in our heritage, unspoiled by artificiality, proud of our gift to tell it as it really happened.

Without doubt, a master storyteller, a joy to watch, a memory that lingers, Jim Maher is one of the finest and most popular entertainers in his class, at the present time.

Book Now at watergatetheatre.com or call the box office on 056-7761674, especially if you have visitors or relations home.