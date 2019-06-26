Family of murdered Marie Tierney appeal for more witnesses



The brother of murder victim Marie Tierney today appealed for any other witnesses with information into the death of his sister to come forward.

“I am still pleading for witnesses to come forward. Any help that is out there for us we would appreciate it big time at the moment,” he said.

John also spoke of the devastating effect of Marie’s murder on his parents who ‘died wishing for justice’ for their daughter.

A man in his seventies remains in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station where he is being questioned in connection with the murder of mother-of-two Marie Tierney over 34 years ago.

The arrest was made this morning and the suspect is being held under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

It is understood that a key witness came forward in recent weeks leading to a significant breakthrough in the investigation.

Marie's siblings Breda Fay and John Bourke described the arrest as 'huge progress'.

"This is a step further that will continue until final justice for her. She deserved this, it's taken a very very long time - more than 35 years," her sister Breda said describing her sister as ‘the kindest, gentlest’. Breda also spoke of the huge love that her sister Marie had for her children and said that there ‘is no justice good enough for her’.

Her brother, John said that he was ‘over the moon’

Gardaí have conducted an exhaustive investigation since 2017 including examining 500 lines of enquiry and taking over 200 witness statements.

Marie Tierney’s remains were exhumed and a post mortem took place last October involving DNA testing.

It is understood that the suspect was known to Marie and is living in the Kilkenny area.

It is understood that new technology has also been pivotal in progressing the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.