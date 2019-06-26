WIT team to help with CAO change of mind time for Kilkenny students

A dedicated team has been put in place at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) to help college hopefuls confirm their CAO choices.

The CAO ‘Change of Mind’ deadline is 5.15pm on July 1, with CAO Round 1 offers taking place in mid-August. ‘Ask WIT’ is an initiative that is part of WIT’s’ right student, right choice’ ethos which sees the college go to great lengths to help applicants make sure they’re making the right choices. This includes school visits, online resources, Try events, and open events.

John Power, Outreach Officer at WIT says that parents and applicants have a number of ways to ask their CAO-related questions.

“WIT helps students make the right decisions and gives support to parents in a number of ways. From June 24 WIT runs Ask WIT events which consist of live online Q&As, a drop-in centre, and phone/text support,” he says.

The fast-approaching deadline of 5.15pm on July 1 can be a worry for some, however, more and more Leaving Cert students are making up their mind in advance of their exams.

“The key for people now, is to make sure they have their choices in their genuine order of preference, and to ensure the campus and city they could end up studying in is for them. We understand it helps to talk, and people are welcome to get in touch with any CAO-related query they may have.”

Questions people have may be whether to put a common entry course or direct entry course first, what supports they can get as a sportsperson, what student life is really like.

Online chat is available weekdays 9.30am-5pm up to July 1. The CAO Change of Mind Helpline on 051 834176 / 834177 or text message any questions or queries they have to 087-3771770.