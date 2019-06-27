Much loved comedy film featuring Kilkenny hurlers returns to city

Rooney, the 1958 black and white film will be shown during Kilkenny Arts Festival as part of the Kilkenny Kaleidoscope project entitled, Local Films for Local People.

It forms part of the successful attempt by The Irish Film Institute (IFI) to bring county-specific programmes of films from the IFI Irish Film Archive out of the vaults and back to the communities from whence they came.

Audiences enjoy seeing their locality on screen and the possibility of seeing themselves or their forebears in films made in years gone by.

The programmes include both professional and amateur films dating from silent days to more modern times.

This much-loved comedy, Rooney follows the trials and tribulations of Rooney (John Gregson), a dustbin man by trade and hurler by passion.

He is selected for the Dublin hurling team but the road to Croker is not smooth and it’s most memorable for its daring insertion of Gregson into the actual 1957 hurling final between Kilkenny and Waterford.

Local audiences will be amused as he togs out in black and amber and lines up with the Kilkenny team.

Paddy Friel

The late Paddy Friel of Kilkenny Castle is among those featured in a 1995 film to be shown by the IFI during the festival, documenting the painstaking restoration of the castle by the Office of Public Works (OPW).

One of the oldest films that will be shown is a five minute reel of the republican revolutionary Countess Markievicz addressing a crowd in Kilkenny city back in 1917.

A 20 minute black and while film from 1966 looks at the setting up of Kilkenny’s voluntary programme of Social Services by the then Catholic Bishop of Ossory, Dr Peter Birch which was replicated in other parts of the country.