New director of music of St Canice’s Cathedral and Choral Director at Kilkenny College appointed

Mr Bartosz Thiede has been appointed as Director of Music of St Cancie’s Cathedral and Choral Director at Kilkenny College. This new venture seeks to foster and deepen the existing warm historic links between the Cathedral and Kilkenny College in a generous and mutually enriching partnership.

Commenting on the appointment the Dean of Ossory, The Very Rev’d David MacDonnell said: “We are absolutely delighted that Mr Thiede has agreed to join us as our new director of music. There has been an almost unbroken choral tradition at Kilkenny cathedral since the 13th Century and a very strong and historic link with Kilkenny College, which was founded on the site in 1538. We believe that Bartosz has the personality, talent and energy to realise our joint vision of bringing these two ancient institutions ever close together in music and a shared worshipping life”

Mr Bartosz said he was incredibly honoured and delighted to be awarded the post.

"I know that the College, Cathedral, and myself are tremendously looking forward to nurturing the choral life of both of these ancient institutions and strengthening the link between the College and the Cathedral in enabling young people in song as well as living out the worship within its walls. Being a great believer in music's ability to transform lives of young people, I am looking forward to consolidating all my skills in achieving that and in embarking on the many creative ventures to come," he said.

Mr Thiede will take up his position in mid August in preparation for the new choir and school term in September



Bartosz Rafal Thiede is known as Bart and is a Polish born Ulster man. Bartosz attended St. Colman’s College, Newry, where he began his organ studies and sparked his love for choral music, singing as a tenor with the Schola Cantorum Choir in Belfast. In 2013 Bartosz was awarded the sixth form music scholarship to attend Clifton College, Bristol.

At Clifton, he developed his organ playing technique further, accompanying daily services as well as solemnities and winning the 2014 Intermediate Category of the Northern Irish International Organ Competition (judged by Frédéric Blanc).

Bart also attended RCO courses and developed a passion for chamber music while at Clifton, started an Early Music Ensemble comprised of some of his friends, and went on to perform works by Vivaldi and Bach’s Cantata BWV 56. He also directed the Bristol Ensemble from the harpsichord in concert.

In 2015 Bart won the organ scholarship to Exeter College, Oxford, with a place to read music. He studied organ with William Whitehead and conducting with Paul Spicer. As the organ scholar, he was responsible for providing music for three services a week. This involved a busy schedule of rehearsing and conducting the choir, accompanying from the organ, running the Exeter College Lunchtime Organ Recital series and coordinating administrative duties of the choir. Bartosz has played on BBC Radio 4 Longwave Daily Worship broadcasts, accompanied choirs in St. Paul’s Cathedral London, Tower of London, and has organised tours of Malta and Sicily as well as Vienna, Bratislava, and Budapest.

Other recent projects included Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle, Mozart’s Requiem (R. Levin

completion), opening of a newly restored organ at Bewdley Methodist Church with a recital focused on the works of Brahms, a liturgical performance of Requiem by Fauré, and a performance of Bach’s cantata Nun Danket Alle Gott BWV 192 with the Oxford Bach Soloists. Bartosz appears on a number of CDs, most recently on the disc On Christmas Night by Exeter College Chapel Choir, on which his organ playing has been described as having “perfectly-nuanced virtuosity”.

After graduating in the summer of 2018, Bartosz took some time off, working with social services, and later volunteering with Citizens Advice. He was also awarded the job of a Director of Music at the historic church of St. Mary & St John on Cowley Road in Oxford. In January 2019 he took on a new challenge of Fundraising Executive Assistant with the Monteverdi Choir and Orchestras.