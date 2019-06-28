Top family friendly activities to do in Kilkenny this summer!

Kilkenny, in the heart of Ireland’s Ancient East, offers a broad range of family activities. Whether its small children or teenagers; leisurely walks, picnics to adrenaline filed afternoons Kilkenny is the perfect location for a family break.

Situated in the beautiful village of Inistiogue, Woodstock Gardens & Arboretum is a wonderfully scenic Victorian garden that has been restored to its original beauty. The Gardens have a playground and is the ideal place to pack a picnic and spend the day for both the adults and children. Visit: www.woodstock.ie.

A fantastic way to view the city's historical sites is to take the Kilkenny Road Train Tour. The tour starts off beside Kilkenny Castle and brings you on a 30-minute tour of medieval Kilkenny City. While on board, you will get a full commentary giving a historical and fascinating insight into the history of Kilkenny. For more information see www.Kilkennyroadtraintours.com.

For children who adore animals, Nore Valley Park offers families an opportunity to bottle feed the baby kids and lambs, or handle a small rabbit. Picnics are encouraged and a small on-site shop offers coffee and tea and home baked treats. Check out www.norevalleyfarm.com.

Dunmore Caves is the perfect location to go cave exploring with the kids and is just a 10-minute drive outside the city. A series of limestone caves can be toured with a guide for as little as €13 for a family. The massively knowledgeable guides will fascinate young and old alike with the gory history of the caves. The caves boast wonderful examples of stalagmites and stalactites. The highlight of the tour is when all the lights are switched off! It also has an Exhibition area for those who don’t wish to travel the dark depths of the caves! Have a look at www.heritageireland.ie/en/south-east/dunmorecave/.

For kids that love an adrenaline filled day followed by a picnic, Castlecomer Discovery Park is the place to be. The activity park features a wide range of exhilarating activities for all ages, from the fun and challenging tree-top walk high amongst the sycamore trees to archery and zip lines. Set on 80 acres of mixed woodland in the former gardens and stable yards of the Wandesforde Estate, it is located in the south-east of Ireland 20 km north of the city of Kilkenny and 24 km from Carlow town, and only 90 minutes from Dublin on the Motorway. If interested, search www.discoverypark.ie.

Kilkenny Activity Centre is located just off the Kilkenny ring road adjacent to the Orchard House Bar & Restaurant. Activities include Splat ball, Bubble Soccer, Paintball, the much lauded ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Assault Course and loads of fun. Type www.kilkennyactivitycentre.ie into your search engine for further details.

Voted Kilkenny's No.1 Activity on TripAdvisor; Kilkenny Cycling Tours offers guided cycling tours of Kilkenny City, exploring the sights and sounds of the medieval capital of Ireland. Two tours daily at 10am and 2pm. Bike rental available on daily rate and all safety equipment and maps supplied. Great enjoyment for all. Visit: www.kilkennycyclingtours.com.

For the junior GAA lovers, immerse your family in the history of Ireland's oldest sport at the Kilkenny Way Hurling Experience. A ticket to the experience includes learning the basic skills of hurling and a chance to watch the craftsmanship of Hurley making. Google: www.kilkennyway.com.