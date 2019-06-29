Cycle-smart Ballyhale children use their heads to promote new safety scheme

An innovative pilot scheme aimed at promoting helmet safety was launched at Ballyhale National School last week.

More than 100 helmets were distributed to the school children under the pilot scheme. The youngsters will be able to personalise the helmets in this bright, new initiative.

It is hoped that the pilot scheme to encourage safety and promote awareness around the importance of using a helmet when cycling.

It is a joint initiative between local gardaí, Kilkenny County Council and the primary school in Ballyhale.

Safety

Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes attended the launch along with local gardaí and officials from Kilkenny County Council.

Martin Connolly from Kells Angels Cycle Club in Stoneyford, who has travelled all over the world by bicycle spoke to the children about cycle safety. He is pocket rocket approved, which is a course given by Cycle Ireland on training children on cycle safety.