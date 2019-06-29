Paddy Cullen retires after 39 years of service

Friends and family turned out in force on Monday evening at the Newpark Hotel for the retirement of Paddy Cullen.

The sous chef has been working in Newpark Hotel for 39 years and is a hugely popular member of the staff.

Paddy is originally from Skeoughvosteen in Kilkenny. He trained in Killybegs and recently returned there for a celebration of the campus's 50-year celebration. Paddy was one of the first class to graduate from Killybegs.

He is married to Margaret from Vicar street in Kilkenny City and lives in Bennetsbridge. They have two children, Lynda and Peter and two grandchildren Oisin and Orlaith.

Executive Head Chef, Paul Murphy at the Newpark Hotel commended Paddy on his career describing him as a true gentleman.

"He is the type of person who will put himself out all the time to help others nothing is too much trouble for him. You hear it being said all the time that someone is a gentleman. Well if you look up the definition of a gentleman in a dictionary it will only say two words, Patrick Cullen. A true legend of the Newpark Hotel who is greatly missed."

Owner of Newpark Hotel, John Flynn and the Flynn Group praised Paddy Cullen on his huge contribution to the hotel.

"I would like to reiterate what Paul Murphy said, Paddy is a true gentleman and a pleasure to work with. He was a true asset to our team at the hotel and we are grateful that he chose Newpark Hotel for his career."