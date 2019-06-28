Kilkenny and proud with Siobhan Donohue

Kilkenny Arts Festival lights up the City for the 46th year!

Festival Director Olga Barry announced details of her inaugural Kilkenny Arts Festival (KAF) programme to a full house at the launch last week. Now in its 46th year, running from 8-18 August, this year’s Festival promises to be 11 days full of thrilling theatre, music, literature, exhibitions, talks, dance, spectacle and surprise, performed in some of Kilkenny’s most atmospheric buildings.

Olga spoke about her first time to attend KAF as a young music student and expressed how she has always been so impressed with the broadness of this Festival. She announced some incredible Kilkenny debuts coming on board this year – the renowned violinists Patrick Rafter, the Rollercoaster Sessions and the collaboration of two radically different Kilkenny artists Blaise Smith and Eamon Colman.

Another highlight from this year’s programme is the unique theatrical performance with Asylum Productions adaption of the Thomas Kilroy’s novel The Big Chapel, where the town of Callan is used as the stage for the promenade performance. While after dark, Kilkenny city will be lit by two spectacular projection shows at St Canice’s and Kilkenny Castle.

Regulars on the Festival bill are the energetic world gigs in the Set Theatre, the popular Marble City Sessions with Ireland’s Culture Ambassador Martin Hayes, the Hubert Butler annual lecture, and the Secret Garden Music pop-up performances. As well as the publication of Kilkenny’s Arts Office Poetry Broadsheet 2019.

How could we not mention Rough Magic’s returns this year with the contemporary staging of Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare in the new Festival venue The Quad at St. Kieran’s College.

For younger audience members do check out Barnstorm Theatre’s productions, the enchanting concert from trad musicians Fiona Kelleher and Jim Murray as well as Donal Dineen’s Tiny Dancer.

Why not immerse yourself in exhibitions at the Butler Gallery, Kilkenny Arts Office or the exciting contemporary design show at the National Design and Craft Gallery. There’s so much to mention about this year’s Festival so please do check it out for yourself onwww.kilkennyarts.ie. Tickets are now on sale.

Hero of the week

The Nore Dragon Paddlers are a Kilkenny based Breast Cancer Survivor (BCS) dragon boat paddling team. Recently they headed out on a self-funded trip to take part in the Vienna 2 Drachenboot Cup 2019.

The flower ceremony and the BCS final race was very special and memorable - as the Vienna Pink Dragons and Nore Dragon Paddlers led the race, to the surprise of the onlookers, both leaders pulled up before the finish line to allow the two weaker teams to catch up and all four teams crossed the line together. This was done in the spirit of solidarity as the team members are all survivors, therefore all winners and our heroes.

Highview Athletic Football Club Lip Sync Battle

Highview Athletic hosted Graiguenamanagh’s first Lip Sync Battle last Saturday in Hotel Kilkenny. There were acts from local communities, including Borris and Ballymurphy and had representation from various clubs such as Barrow Harrier Athletics and Duiske Players, along with well-known Graiguenamanagh characters.

The night itself was a glitzy affair aided by the talented judges, Edward Hayden, Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere, Robert Grace and myself! The MC, Alan Shortt, made it an entertaining night for all. Highview were overwhelmed with the support they received from local businesses and all those who attended. The crowning winners on the night were the Spice Girls who were Club mammies preforming a melody of Spice Girl hits. The club raised much needed funds in aid of its youths and the audience participation was none I had seen before, they came in their bus loads from Graiguenamanagh to support and support they did.

Rugby 7’s launch

Kilkenny Rugby Club welcomes you all to join them at KRFC headquarters in Foulkstown for their 7th Annual Rugby 7s Festival this Saturday June 29th. This specular and fun loving day event attracts teams from all over Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Live entertainment and free entry plus parking is available on the day. The Rugby 7’s tournament has a festival feel with competitive rugby on show and €4,000 prize money to play for.

There will be BBQs, 95 Degree coffee mobile horse box and a full bar on site. Brogans Bar will host the pre and after parties and have kindly sponsored the tournament. Kick-off is at 12noon and is suitable for all ages. Follow them on Facebook Marble City 7sor on Instagram marblecity7s2019 for updates.

The Good Shepherd BBQ

The Good Shepherd Centre on Friday 21st June ran an Auction and Barbeque in conjunction with the 3rd Battalion Irish Defence forces and Cartoon Saloon. The movie Song of the Sea kicked off the day’s event with over 60 happy children in attendance.

The auction was a huge success, food was fantastic and the music from Sola, Roy Thompson, Jack Keeshan, Malcolm Noonan and the Rain Dogs topped the night off.

Watch out for the Good Shepherd Centre’s next fundraising event - the Business Sleep Out this coming August. Local businesses are joining the Centre to support their services. Don’t miss a great opportunity to show commitment and dedication to those in need in our community.