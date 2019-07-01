Popular Kilkenny man dies in England

The death has taken place of William (Steve) McGrath lately of Camden England formally of Annamult, Stoneyford, Kilkenny on June 26 at Kingsly Court Care Home after a long illness. Predeceased by his wife Phyllis and sadly missed by his children Linda, Susan and Steven and family, son-in-law Canice, sisters Kay and Sheila and brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew and nieces.



Reposing at Southall Funeral Services. Funeral service and cremation at Golders Green Crematorium at 12.30 Thursday. Family flowers only donations if desired to the memorial page, details given on request.