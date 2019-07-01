Driver taken to hospital
Dramatic escape for Kilkenny motorist!
The scene on the M9 southbound carriageway between J7 Paulstown and J8 Kilkenny North
At 8.30am this morning, emergency services in Kilkenny were called to a Motorway incident on the M9 southbound carriageway between J7 Paulstown and J8 Kilkenny North. A single vehicle accident occurred leaving the sole occupant trapped in the vehicle after it collided with a barrier and ended off the carriageway. The driver was freed and transferred to hospital.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on