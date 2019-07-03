All roads lead to Piltown, Kilkenny on Saturday, August 24 for the Iverk Show

Celebrating 193 years this year's Iverk Show in Piltown on Saturday, August 24, has been boosted a range of new and restructured classes. If the prize list launched this week is anything to go by it will be bigger and better than ever.

A massive prize fund of €56,455 is available in the cattle section. Pride of place must go to the new €100,000 four-year partnership with sponsor Aldi in association with ABP Food Group and the Irish Angus Cattle Society for the Irish Angus All Ireland Bull Calf Championships.

Speaking at the launch chairman Robert Dowley said “it is my privilege to present to you the 2019 list of events that will be held at this year’s show. There is as usual something for everyone. From tiny tots to international superstars, show jumping to dogs, poultry, crafts and vintage machinery, fashion and most appropriately dressed ladies to music and all-day entertainment the hard-working committee must once again be congratulated for their innovation and dedication”

The 11 popular Friesian classes, with a total prize fund of €10,565, includes a new class. The pedigree/non-pedigree, dual purpose type bull calf born after January 1st 2019 has a prize fund of €600.

Classes for young people have always been a feature of Iverk Show. Iverk 2019 includes two new classes for young cattle handlers. Macra na Feirme will have a stock judging competition in the commercial cattle ring.

The show horse and pony classes continue to offer opportunities for all equestrian enthusiasts. We welcome new sponsor Frank Knight to the All Ireland Broodmare final.

We are also delighted to welcome back for the second year in a row the final of the €1,000 All Ireland Kerry Bog Pony mare championship final.

New this year is a qualifier for the Wexford Sand Welsh Pony Championship for pure and part bred ponies. There will be the usual young horse and ridden classes including side saddle and the final of the race horse to riding horse championship.

There are 23 dog classes plus the fun agility events. The fantastic poultry marque has 41 classes. The honey and fruit classes have been revamped.

The flower arrangers create their own magic with very interesting themes this year. The children’s class “All creatures great and small” is a tribute to the imagination of our young people.

Check out the baking, arts and crafts and photography classes. There is something for everyone. The ‘great’ cherry cake competition is very well named with over 50 entries.

The most appropriate dressed lady and the bony baby competitions have super prizes.

So, we urge you to visit our website and check out all the competitions – www.iverkshow.ie