Margaret closes the book on Club House Hotel, Kilkenny

After 36 years looking after the books at the Club House Hotel on Patrick Street, Kilkenny, Margaret Butler has prepared her last spread sheet.

She closed the book on her career at the successful city centre establishment last Friday with a big party in her honour.

Margaret originally joined the hotel on work experience back in 1983 and got on so well that she decided to stay and has been with the Club House ever since.

“Margaret will be greatly missed by her many friends, work colleagues and associates with whom she has worked,” Club House Hotel owner Jim Brennan said.

He was lavish in his praise for Margaret during his speech not only for her hard work and dedication to the Club House over the past 36 years but also because of the friendship they forged during this time.

“Margaret could always be counted on for her honest, candid advise not only to me but to all the staff in the hotel who regularly came knocking on the office door for advice and for help which Margaret gave selflessly, always going the extra mile to help everyone,” he said.

He thanked Margaret for the huge contribution she made while working at the Club House and wished her good health and happiness in her retirement.