Garda appeal following theft of tools and machinery from Maddockstown

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing to the public for information following the theft of a trailer and tools from a yard in Maddockstown in recent days.

The theft took place between 4.30pm on Saturday and 8am on Monday morning. A number of tools were taken – two red powerwashers (one of which was a Honda), a red hedge-trimmer and a control box. There was also a quantity of diesel taken. The culprit would have had to cross a field to gain entry to the yard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí on (056) 7775000.