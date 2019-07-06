Revealed: National Lottery Research Shows Louth is Luckiest EuroMillions County

The National Lottery has today revealed Ireland’s luckiest EuroMillion counties in new research that analysed the number of top prize winners[i] since the game was launched in 2004.

Ireland’s smallest county, Co. Louth, has topped the table with the most EuroMillions winners per head of population. 25 people in the ‘Wee County’ have won almost €6,982,324 playing EuroMillions in the past 15 years, which means one in just over 5,000 people in Louth has won a top prize playing EuroMillions.

The findings come as one lucky EuroMillions player in Ireland is guaranteed to win €1 million with this Friday’s (5th July) EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’.

Coming a close second place is Co. Mayo, which has clocked up 23 EuroMillions top prize winners who have shared over €51 million in prizes. That translates into a top prize winner for every 5,700 people in Mayo.

Not far behind Mayo is Co. Limerick, with one EuroMillions top prize winner in every 5,732 people. This is made up of 34 winners sharing over €134.5 million. Limerick’s performance is buoyed by Delores McNamara’s massive €115 million EuroMillions jackpot win in 2005.

At number four is Dublin, which boasts having one EuroMillions top prize winner for every 6,042 people in the county. The capital boasts 223 EuroMillions top prize winners sharing in excess of a whopping €581 million between them, the most recent of which was the Naul Family Syndicate which won Ireland’s record EuroMillions haul of €175 million in February this year.

There were plenty of celebrations this week in Wexford following last week’s Leinster hurling final so further good news sees Wexford place at number five in the luckiest EuroMillions counties with a top prize winner for every 6,238 people. All in all, the Model county has had 24 winners who have shared more than €8 million in prize monies since the inception of the EuroMillions game.

Unfortunately, Kilkenny is number 14 on the list with only 13 EuroMillion winners sharing €5,429,910 between them. The Marble County has one lucky winner per 7,633 individuals.

Speaking on these figures, a National Lottery spokesperson said: “One of the questions we frequently get asked here at the National Lottery, is which county is the luckiest place to buy a EuroMillions ticket. This is what we sought to find with these statistics. Using data from the 2016 Census combined with our own winner’s information we were able to crunch the numbers to confirm that Co. Louth is the luckiest EuroMillions County in Ireland.”

Commenting on this Friday’s “Ireland Only Raffle”, the spokesperson continued: “This Friday’s EuroMillions draw will produce a guaranteed new millionaire in Ireland through the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw. To be in with a chance to win this €1 million all you need is your EuroMillions ticket. Not only will the raffle see the creation of an instant millionaire, but all EuroMillions players in Ireland will also be in with a chance of winning the EuroMillions jackpot worth an estimated €75 million.Remember you don’t have to rush to Co. Louth to buy your EuroMillions ticket as chance has no memory and playing EuroMillions is purely a matter of luck, regardless of where you buy your ticket!”

You can be in with a chance to win both the estimated €75 million jackpot (est) and the €1 million Ireland Only Raffle prize by playing EuroMillions in-store, online or using the National Lottery App. Play before 7:30pm on Friday (5th July).

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.4 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 32 years ago. In 2018 alone, more than €227 million was raised; the equivalent of €620,000 a day in support for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.