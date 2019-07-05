Kilkenny loses a great horseman and farmer

Well known farmer and horse man, Bill Brennan of Newpark Drive, Kilkenny and formerly of Clashacrow, Freshford has passed away. The popular 70-year-old bred and trained the horse, Felicity's Pet, to win the Thyestes Chase in Gowran Park in the early 1980s and was closely associated with horse trainer, Willie Mullins.

He passed away peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford yesterday. Pre-deceased by his brother Paddy, he is survived by his loving wife Siobhán (Teahan) Killarney; sister Marie, brother Michael, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford, on Saturday evening from 4 o'clock with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8.30 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning in St. Lachtain's Church at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to M.S.A. Trust (donation box in church).