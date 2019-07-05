Celebrating 10 years at Fr Campion Place

On the feast of Corpus Christi, following Mass, the parish of Danesfort Kells and Cuffesgrange marked the 10th anniversary of Fr Campion Place.

Despite the bad weather on the day, it could do nothing to dampen the joyful atmosphere and large crowd who gathered to mark this wonderful occasion.

It was a fitting tribute to the late Mon Martin Campion and committee, Liam Mullen, Maryanne Booth, Anne Walsh, Paschal Slattery, John Sullivan, Tom O’Shea and Denis Gorey for bringing this development to fruition.

Since its official opening in 2009 by then president of Ireland Mary McAleese, Fr Campion Place is now a very vibrant and important part of our parish.

In the 10 years it has grown from strength to strength and this was made possible by the generous support given and continues to be given by the local community.

Its idyllic location so close to the church, graveyard, primary school, crèche and GAA grounds means it is accessible to all ages in the parish and beyond.

Major Part

The childcare centre is a major part of Fr Campion Place. Today it employs 12 highly qualified staff providing excellent care and education to 62 children in a beautiful purpose built centre. It provides a smooth transition from home to pre to primary school for every child. It is a non-profit service supported by Community Childcare Subvention Scheme (CCSS) which provides the highest quality childcare at affordable rates to qualifying parents.

In 2009 it opened with 16 children and four staff, 2017 added new extension to cater for demand and 2019 it has 62 children, 12 staff and a waiting list.

The six beautiful homes for actively retired people are also an essential part of Fr Campion Place, four single homes and two double homes. They offer high spec, comfortable, affordable and safe housing for its residents.

Community

The community centre is the third part of the complex and here that all of the gatherings take place. It employs one staff, Pat Delahunty, Kells under the Community Services Programme (CSP) and the centre is available seven days a week.

The centre runs weekly bingo, bridge, a going strong club, pilates, yoga, ICA, junior Desart choir, cubs, scouts, beavers. It provides for sleepovers, video evenings and caters for celebrations, funerals, fundraisers, coffee mornings, meetings.

A very special mention and thank you must be given to 50 women (five groups of 10) who provide catering assistance required for funerals and other occasions, most of whom are there since 2009 with new members joining. Their time and service to the Centre has been invaluable.

Well done to everyone who was involved in this wonderful project from the very beginning in 2004 to its celebrating 10 years of success.