Chance for Kilkenny clubs to win €10,000 to kit out changing room

Would you like to give your local GAA club in Kilkenny the chance to win €10,000 worth of Chadwicks product to help with enhancing the changing room facilities, kitchen or showers?

To celebrate its sponsorship of the Leinster GAA Chadwicks Club Hurling League, Chadwicks is giving people the opportunity to kit-out their local GAA club this summer. The Chadwicks Kit Out Competition will award one GAA club in Leinster with €10,000 worth of products from their local Chadwicks. Plus, there will be a chance for 11 counties to win a prize to the value of €1,000.

Chadwicks wants to hear from clubs in Kilkenny who could benefit from a #ChadwicksKitOut. All you have to do is visit www.chadwicks.ie and tell a bit about your local GAA club and say why it deserves the prize. Closing date for entries is Wednesday, July 31.

A judging panel will then select the winner from each county in Leinster. This panel is made up of a representative from both Chadwicks and Leinster GAA, Kilkenny hurling icon Tommy Walsh, Kilkenny camogie legend Collette Dormer and Dublin hurling star Eamonn Dillion.

Chadwicks is asking clubs to tell them:

About your club and the vision for the future; about how your club positively impacts the local community; why does your club need this prize and what benefit it will bring?

Clubs can enter at www.chadwicks.ie. Check out #ChadwicksKitOut on social media for more.